WEST RICHLAND, WA - Many veterans and members of the West Richland community gathered to honor Dietrich Schmieman, a former Marine who died in a plane crash in Mississippi back in 2017.
His name will now reside in the West Richland post office after U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse sponsored legislation to authorize and dedicate this event. The event featured many speaking on the type of person Schmieman was as well as the unveiling of a plaque in his honor. The plaque will hang in the post office for all to see.
Congressman Newhouse called this event one of his favorites as a congressman.
"This has to rank toward the top of the things that I've been able to be engaged in and participate in," said Newhouse. "To be able to be involved in personally honoring an individual of this caliper."