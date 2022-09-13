RICHLAND, Wash.-
Following a months-long investigation into missing funds from the city of Mesa's operating accounts, the city's former clerk/treasurer was arrested in Richland on Monday, September, 12th.
According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the former employee was previously advised that she was being investigated.
The investigation reportedly shows that she created checks from the city of Mesa's accounts to herself and other associates. She tried to hide this illegal activity through her position as the person responsible for the city's accounting system.
The former employee was booked into the Franklin County Correction Center on an investigative hold, under suspicion of theft, forgery, and misappropriation of funds.
No bail has been set pending a preliminary court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.