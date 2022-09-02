RICHLAND, Wash. - A former Richland credit union employee has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an ATM, according to Richland Police Department Lieutenant Damon Jansen.
Suspicious activity was noticed at a HAPO Credit Union in October 2021. It wasn't until January 2022 that RPD was notified, according to Jansen. Based on the officers report, the Prosecutor's Office decided to charge Meghan Brooks with stealing $75,000 from a mobile ATM.
The report states Books was considered a good employee before the investigation with no prior issues. She was the manager and supervisor of the mobile ATM program. The ATM was built into a van that was taken to events, offering customers access to cash at remote events.
Brooks was recently charged in court.
Jansen reports that there were no clear motives for the theft. Brooks claims she may have had financial issues and needed assistance, but also acknowledges she took the wrong route for help.
