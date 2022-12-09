A retired longtime police captain, whose ties to a white supremacist group have prompted an in-depth investigation of potential racism at the Boise Police Department, filed a discrimination complaint against the city in November. The Idaho Statesman reports Matthew Bryngelson, who oversaw the patrol division and retired in August, alleges age and disability discrimination in a complaint filed with Idaho’s Human Rights Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaint was filed Nov. 8, less than two weeks before Bryngelson’s racist ties became public. An attorney who filed the complaint, J. Grady Hepworth, told the newspaper his firm no longer represents Bryngelson and declined further comment.