KENNEWICK, WA - Former Pasco Police Chief Bob Metzger will receive a strange but miraculous Christmas gift a few months late. It's going to save his life.
Metzger stepped down from the job he so loved in April of 2019. His health is the reason he left. At the time, his kidney function was down to just 14%. In August, he put out a call to friends and family: he needed a kidney to live.
"The response was beyond overwhelming," said Metzger. "I mean it was just amazing. People from Washington, Michigan, Florida... all over the country, really."
So many people signed up to be tested the hospitals stopped taking applications. A match turned up in Metzger's own family, his nephew Ronald.
"He set the date for May fourth, which for me as a star wars fan that's kind of nice for me," said Metzger. "May the fourth be with me. It just all fell in together. Just wonderful."
For now he's off of dialysis. He and his wife splitting their time between Metzger's homestate of Michigan and sunny Florida. However, Pasco will always have a special spot in his heart.
"I certainly miss my staff. I miss the residents of Pasco and really all of Tri-Cities. Just being able to make a difference in a community. I just miss that kind of thing. It's what I always wanted to do. I guess maybe I did make a difference in the Tri-Cities so it feels good."