Former police chief detains man with gun in CB Tech parking lot

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A former police chief detained a 22-year-old with a gun at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center around 2 p.m. on September 27, 2022. Multiple students told staff that a man had threatened them with a gun in the parking lot.
The Moses Lake Police Department reports CB Tech and other schools in the area all went under lockdown. At this time, current teacher and retired police Chief Dave Ruffin went to the parking lot to protect any remaining students, according to the report.
Ruffin reportedly saw the suspect when he went outside, then detained him until MLPD got there. Officers say the 22-year-old had come to the school to pick up a relative when he threatened the students. Two students had been sitting in a car in the parking lot when he came up to them with a 9mm handgun, according to MLPD.
Officers took the 22-year-old’s car, which he said had the gun inside, and arrested him. He was booked into the Grant County Jail on felony threats, unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful display of a firearm charges.
Shortly after, the lockdowns at local schools were lifted. No one was hurt, according to MLPD.
