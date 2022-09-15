WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Friday, September, 16th is POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day nationally recognized on the third Friday of September every year.
The City of Walla Walla will be hosting two Recognition Day events tomorrow featuring Colonel(ret) Robert Certain, a former POW during the Vietnam War. The public is invited to both events.
The first event is at VFW post #992 at 11 a.m. Colonel Certain will be sharing his story and experience of his time as a POW. The event will be livestreamed on the Walla Walla VA's facebook page: www.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla.
The second Recognition Day event will be at the Walla Walla VA at 2 p.m. where Colonel Certain will give a presentation to employees and the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.