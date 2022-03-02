Former radiologic technologist fired for intoxication

YAKIMA, WA - According to a press release sent out by the Washington State Department of Health, in January 2022 the secretary of health suspended Certified Radiologic Technologist Suzzanne Kristine Krueger for allegedly being intoxicated while working.
In a document received by the department of health's secretary of health, Krueger was hired as a radiologic technologist in a hospital in Yakima, in March 2020.
On January 12, 2021, several of her co-workers noticed she was slurring her speech and had difficulty walking, sitting, and keeping her eyes open while she was on shift. She later submitted a drug/alcohol screening.
A department of health investigator received an email on March 3, 2021, stating that Krueger acknowledged she was impaired on January 12, 2021. She also acknowledged that she was (at the time) enrolled in the Washington Recovery and Monitoring Program.
On September 28, 2021, the program sent Krueger a copy of charges, legal rights, answer to statement charges, and a request for the settlement and hearing. Krueger did not file a response to the statement of charges within the time frame.
In the state of Washington, a statement of charges is given if the disciplinary authority determines, upon investigation, that there is reason to believe that a license holder or applicant for a license has violated RCW 18.235.130 or has not met minimum eligibility criteria for licensure, the disciplinary authority may prepare and serve the license holder or applicant a statement of charge, charges, or intent to deny.
The department of health concluded that Krueger had committed unprofessional conduct in violation of RCW 18.130.180(1) and (23)(a), which concluded the secretary of health to suspend her credentials as a certified radiologic technologist in the state of Washington indefinitely.
Krueger's radiologic technologist certification expired on December 15, 2021, but was fired in January of 2022, working with an expired certification for a month.
She may petition for reinstatement of her certification, but the disciplinary authority has to approve it.
Prior to reinstatement, Krueger has to contact the Washington Recovery and Monitoring Program to enroll and participate in the program until WRAMP determines the program monitoring is no longer needed.
The order against Krueger will remain in effect even if a petition for reconsideration or petition for review is filed.
WADOH has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of multiple individuals across the state.
If you were a patient of Suzzanne Kristine Krueger and would like to talk, please contact Sophia Lesseos at sophia.lesseos@nbcrightnow.com .
