TACOMA, Wash.- Shawn Kemp, former Seattle SuperSonics' power forward, has been charged with first-degree assault after a March shooting over a stolen cellphone.
Kemp was arrested on March 8 after shooting a gun in the Tacoma Mall parking lot. The 53-year-old told officers he was firing in self-defense while attempting to get a cellphone that had been stolen from him that day.
No one was injured by gunshots.
Probable cause from the Tacoma Police Department show Kemp was not shot at before he fired.
The former first round pick spent eight seasons with the SuperSonics and was named to six NBA All-Star games while also playing in Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.
