Former Tri-Citian of the year and child advocate Dr. Zirkle dies

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
In 2004, the Tri-Citian of the year was really two Tri-Citians; Dr. Lewis Zirkle his wife, Dr. Sara Zirkle, who died on June 19, 2022.
She was born October 6, 1939 in Troy, Ohio. Dr. Zirkle graduated from Duke University in 1961, where she went on to attend the School of Medicine and finish her pediatrics residency. She met her husband while at Duke, and they married in 1963.
The two of them practiced medicine in Richland while raising three daughters, Elizabeth, Molly and Julie. Each daughter had kids of their own, and Dr. Zirkle was reportedly an extremely loving grandmother, taking each grandchild on a trip they chose.
Dr. Sara Zirkle worked as a developmental and behavioral pediatric specialist for 37 years, along with serving on the Kadlec Hospital Board for over a decade. She was also active in the Benton-Franklin County Medical Society.
Dr. Zirkle established the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic at the Kadlec Medical Center and did a lot of work serving children who may have been sexually abused. She was recognized for examining these children and testifying in court about the results. Zirkle also helped establish the Reading Foundation in the Tri-Cities.
In 2002, she was honored with a Distinguished Service Award by local prosecutors and law enforcement for her “sensitive and caring work” for children who may have been abused.
A celebration of Dr. Zirkle's life is scheduled for June 22 at Events at Sunset from 1-4 p.m. and is also available through livestreaming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.