WAPATO, WA - Former Wapato City Administrator Juan Orozco has been arrested.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they believed Orozco was a flight risk and was possibly planning to leave the county.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating. This story is developing and will be edited as more information becomes available.

For more information on what led to Orozco's arrest, check out this article: Wapato City Council to undergo ethics, open government training as a result of AG lawsuit