Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater to be resurrected

The Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater has been a place for members of the community to put on and view theater since 1976, or at least it had been until the last show was put on there in 2013.
A chance to see live summer theater again is on the horizon as a new group looks to take over the overgrown and dilapidated theater and turn it into a performing space again.
The Walla Walla Summer Theater company put in a proposal early this year and has taken up a contract with The City of Walla Walla to make the space usable again.
"People back then (in the 90's), like Jack Freimann and Joanne Rasmussen, that were stalwart theater makers in the community and really inspired a love for the performing arts in me," Kaup said, "and really in many ways I feel since that time when I was 12 in the kind and I, I have been preparing to come back and launch this project because it's always been something in the back of my mind."
Elizabeth Chamberlain, City Manager for Walla Walla, said the theater would offer more for citizens and even tourists to do when visiting Walla Walla, in addition to the outdoor recreation and wine industry Walla Walla is already known for.
Andy Coleman, the parks and recreation director for the city of Walla Walla tells me Kaup isn't the first to ask him to see the space in the hopes of reviving the theater with a number of groups trying to see what it would take to make the theater space profitable again since the last performance in 2013.
The problem groups have had is the amount of money and work that would need to go into making the space usable.
"We estimate, staff estimates, it would take close to a million dollars to get this facility operating again. It's just, it was open in 1976 and there has been very little, very little improvements," Coleman said.
A problem Kaup has the energy to overcome according to Coleman.
Walla Walla Summer Theater has a 3-stage plan according to Kaup, with the first stage planned to cost $9 million.
A price tag that includes new seating, modern ADA accessibility, new electrical and even new plumbing to modernize the theater.
Kaup looks at it as a chance for a new theater company to be made and to create a nationally recognized regional theater.
He also looks at it as another place for his kids to experience theater.
"My kids are so excited to both be a part of the project from the production standpoint and you know watch any shows that are put on out here," he said.
