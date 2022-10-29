Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patties because of contamination

WASHINGTON - Foster Farms is recalling 148,000 pounds of their fully cooked frozen chicken patties because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.
The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this Saturday morning.
The 80 ounce bags of frozen patties called "Chicken patties breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat" being recalled were produced on August 11, 2022. It sound have the best by date of August 11, 2023.
The chicken product was shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington. They may also be in other states.
Foster Farms learned of the contamination after receiving costumer complaints about pieces of plastic in their patties. The company notified the FSIS.
According to a press release from the FSIS, so far no injuries from the contamination have been reported but they believe the plastic could potentially lead to health risks. If you have any concerns associated with this contamination, contact your healthcare provider.
If you have this item in your freezer, throw it away or return it to the place you bought it from.
If you have any questions about this product call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051.
