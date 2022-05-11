YAKIMA, Wash. - When the pandemic hit over two years ago, it affected many businesses, including foster agencies for kids.
Foster First's director of community engagement, Venus Lomeli, says the agency located in Yakima and their tells me it's been a difficult time for them.
"Most recently, of course with COVID, I want to say that the shortage for foster parents just escalated that because we haven't been able to recruit. We haven't been able to go to family health fairs or events where families gather," she explained.
Lomeli says their statistics on foster parents don't match up with the amount of kids in their care. According the agency's January statistics, Yakima had 180 licensed foster homes but 311 kids in foster care.
"That's something that's been going on for the past two, three years and so let's say little Jimmy needs a place to stay. When there's less homes available, the likelihood of them leaving their kin and their local community increases."
Foster parents normally only care for one kid in their homes at a time and it becomes difficult to keep sibling together in the same household.
Due to the shortage, foster kids will continue to hop around different homes, which also affects their mental health.
According to a Northwest Foster Care Alumni study, 80% of foster children and youth suffer from mental health issues and can experience PTSD.
Lomeli says one way to help is by becoming a respite provider.
"Emergency placement is such a huge help for all foster care agencies, so if you want to be a respite provider and you're like "Hey I have a week out of the month, I can totally open my home to someone!" It's the same process to being a foster parent, you go through the same licensing. We give you a phone call and when you're available is when we place kiddos in your home."
The agency works around your schedule if you're able to help provide a temporary home while the youth wait for a permanent one.
If you can't help that way, she says you can also donate to local foster agencies or the Foster thrift store located in Kennewick. All proceeds from the thrift store go towards the foster kids at Foster First.
