KENNEWICK, WA - A new thrift shop dedicated to helping foster families is opening up in less than 3 weeks.
Foster First is located at 810 South Dayton St. and will be opening up on March 17, St. Patrick's Day.
Funds from the shop will be used to help foster children and parents in our community.
They are taking lightly used items such as clothing, small furniture that can be easily moved and household items as donations.
Even though they haven't officially opened yet, you can still drop off donations Monday through Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm. They are located at 810 South Dayton street in Kennewick.
The Director of Community Engagement, Venus Lomeli, says she knows not everyone in the community can be a foster parent but you can still help out by donating anything and helping out the cause.
You can visit FosterFirst.org to learn more about them.
