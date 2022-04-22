Founder of Bob's Burgers and Brew dies

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Kennewick Bob's Burgers and Brew Facebook page posted that founder Robert "Bob" M. Kildall died on April 20, 2022.
Kildall grew up in Lynden, according to the restaurant history page, and spent decades in the restaurant industry. He began the franchise after he noticed the abundance of fast food franchises dominating the market.
"He has touched the lives of so many people, both directly and indirectly, with his generous heart and loving personality," said the Facebook post. "He was an amazing man, husband, father, friend and an inspiration to everyone who was blessed to know him."
Bob's Burgers and Brew has locations in Kennewick, Richland, Yakima, Bellingham, Blaine, Burlington, Everett, Lynden, Tulalip, Puyallup, Sumas and East Wenatchee. The restaurant history states Kildall's children joined the business, opening several of these locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.