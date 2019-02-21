SOAP LAKE, WA – Four people were arrested during the raid of a Soap Lake area home well-known for drug activity.

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served a search warrant about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Thomas Drive Northeast. The warrant was the result of a long investigation by the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) into suspected drug activity at the home.

The scores of complaints by neighbors of the home date back many months, and the complaints continued even while INET detectives were making undercover drug buys in order to solidify their investigation.

Arrested at the home and now lodged in the Grant County Jail are:

• Jeffery T. Alexander, 49, of Soap Lake, on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine,

• Ashlee M. Annis, 33, of Soap Lake, on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamph etamine,

• Barabara Lorenson-Garcia, 62, of Soap Lake, on suspicion of possession of heroin, and

• Lamar Dana, 36, of Yakima, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

INET recovered heroin and methamphetamine at the home.

Because of the shocking and dangerous living conditions at the home, inspectors from the Grant County Building Department and the Grant County Health District were assessing the home today for whether it should be condemned.

INET thanks the members of the Thomas Drive neighborhood for their vigilance in reporting the suspicious activity at and near the home.

The investigation continues.