KENNEWICK, WA - On Sunday, Feb. 2, Benton County deputies arrested four people for tagging property with gang graffiti.

At about 5 a.m., a Benton County deputy was in the area of E. 5th Ave. and S. Gum St. when he saw what looked like multiple people tagging property.

Kennewick officers arrived and stopped a vehicle with four males inside - two being juveniles - that was leaving the area without any lights on. Officers could see graffiti equipment inside the vehicle, and paint on hands of the males.

After officers detained them, they found the two juveniles had felony warrants for their arrest after they gave false names, and they were arrested and booked on their warrants, false reporting, minor in possession, and malicious mischief/gang graffiti. The two adult men, Anthony Orozco, 28, and Miguel Vargas, 18, were arrested for malicious mischief/gang graffiti.

Charges are being sent for Orozco for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The vehicle was seized for evidence and a search warrant will be executed.