KENNEWICK, WA - Four Kennewick drive-by shootings that had initially appeared to be random acts of violence have been determined by detectives to be all gang-related and not random.

First shooting: On Wednesday, April 24, Kennewick police responded to the 2600 block of W. Clearwater Ave. on the report of shots fired from a vehicle. Within a few hours, police found and arrested three men for their alleged involvement: 25-year-old Robert Andrade, 19-year-old Alejandro Quiroga, and 19-year-old Gavino Perez, who were all booked into Benton County Jail for the charge of drive-by shooting.

Second shooting: On Monday, April 29 at about 9:35 p.m., Kennewick police responded to Underwood Park at 2020 W. 7th Ave. on the report that a 17-year-old girl had been shot in the arm while she was sitting in a car with three others. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect vehicle leaving the scene was described as a dark SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Third shooting: On Monday, April 29 at about 9:57 p.m., Kennewick police responded to the 1100 block of N. Cleveland St. on the report that gunshots had entered the caller's bedroom while she was sleeping. Officers found several different apartments had been hit by gunfire, but luckily no one was injured. A 17-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement , and he was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for a drive-by shooting charge on Wednesday, May 1. On the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 18-year-old Miguel Garcia was arrested in Kennewick and booked at Benton County Jail for a drive-by shooting charge.

Fourth shooting: On Tuesday, April 30 at about 6:35 p.m., Kennewick police responded to the area of W. 10th Ave. and S. Washington St. on the report of two shots fired. Another report given shortly after the first stated that a vehicle pulled out in front of the caller and cut him off. The caller honked his horn and the driver of the suspect vehicle, a dark SUV, showed a firearm and fired two shots in the air before leaving the area. The vehicle and suspects were found a few hours later and taken into custody after a pursuit all the way to the Oregon border and back into Finley. These suspects were found to be connected to the Underwood Park shooting. 19-year-old Douglas Duncan was booked for drive-by shooting, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Passenger 18-year-old Robert Garcia was booked for first degree assault, and passenger 19-year-old Lino Castaneda-Rodriguez was booked for drive-by shooting and first degree unlawful possession of a firearm.