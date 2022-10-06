WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
After winning four out of five games during his run on Jeopardy, Walla Walla resident David Sibley says he plans on using most of the money to start a college fund for his young daughter.
Sibley said he's giving 10 percent of the 78-thousand to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he works as Rector, or Priest.
Using it as an opportunity to give back to the church and to help with the work they do.
He wants to use the rest of the money to start a college fund for his young daughter to make her experience with college better than his own.
"When I was in college I was constantly working, begging the bursar for more time to pay my bill and I would like for my daughter not to have that experience that I had," Sibley said.
His four wins put him in a pool of contestants to come back on the show for the tournament of champions.
He said he's been trying to be on the show since he was college.
When he started the test couldn't be taken anytime online and had a specific window for contestants to try out.
He even made it into the pool of potential players early on, but did not make it on to the show until recently.
Sibley said for those trying to be a part of the show staying persistent is key.
He also said in addition to watching the show, his job at St. Paul's Episcopal church helped in his preparation.
"The thing that best helped me prepare for Jeopardy was just by being curious. Whether it's reading books whether it's going on a binge of reading Wikipedia articles one after the other, after the other. Or watching the show every night and learning some of the things that become a part of the Jeopardy cannon if you will."
He said his success went beyond his wildest dreams and is something he will remember for a very long time.
The experience on set only lasted a day for him as they tape the show in batches.
He said he was surprised at how quickly the recordings took. With breaks and the game he said it took around 35-40 minutes to film each one.
He also said one of the best parts was the support from fellow contestants and the production crew behind the scenes.
