BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Four people were hospitalized after a two-car crash on SR 225 around 11 p.m. on March 30 near West Richland.
According to the Washington State Patrol the 22-year-old driver of a car in the northbound lane crossed the center line and hit a car in the southbound lane. All three occupants of the car that was hit, a 53-year-old male, a 53-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
The driver that crossed the center line was also hospitalized. According to the WSP the crash likely happened when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
