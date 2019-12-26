Four men arrested after assaulting two men holding hands

PASCO, WA - Police arrested four men earlier this week for assaulting another person over their sexual orientation.

This happened near the intersection of Court St. and 4th Ave. when police say 2 men were holding hands on Sunday evening. That's when the suspects started calling them derogatory names.

Officers say the suspects punched one of the men to the ground and started kicking him. They drove away from the scene before police arrived. Sergeant Scott Warren says these types of crimes are rare in our area but you should still report them if you see them happening.

"Everybody is different," says Warren. "It's okay to disagree but you can't attack someone for it."

Police arrested the four of suspects with the help of witnesses. They were charged with malicious harassment.

The Communications Director with the group Tri-Cities Pride told our NBC Right Now team that this serves as a reminder that the fight for LGBTQ rights and acceptance continues.