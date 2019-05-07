Four people dead after a semi vs. vehicle crash

UPDATE 5-7-19 7:25 a.m.

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Four people are dead after a semi-truck versus SUV crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. 97 a mile south of Toppenish.

The crash happened on U.S. 97 near milepost 60.8, Larue Road, just before 5 a.m.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation six people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. One person was airlifted while another was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The section of highway will be closed as Washington State Patrol investigate.

___________________________________________________

ORIGINAL

