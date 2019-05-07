UPDATE 5-9-19

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say four people died and three were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semitrailer in central Washington.

Washington State Patrol trooper Justin Rumsey says the crash happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 97 just south of Toppenish.

Rumsey says a Dodge Durango sped through a stop sign and rammed into a semitrailer that was heading south on the highway.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice identified the victims Wednesday as 41-year-old Frances Northover, of Bellingham; 61-year-old Susan Brown, of Yakima; 21-year-old Matt Brown-Washington, of Wapato; and 39-year-old Michelle Untuch, of Toppenish.

Authorities say the four were among six people traveling in the Durango. The two others were taken to hospitals, while the semitrailer driver had minor injuries.

FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich says Yakama Nation tribal police are leading the crash investigation with FBI assistance.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

_________________________________________________

UPDATE 5-7-19 7:25 a.m.

TOPPENISH, WA - Four people are dead after a semi-truck versus SUV crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. 97 a mile south of Toppenish.

The crash happened on U.S. 97 near milepost 60.8, Larue Road, just before 5 a.m.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation six people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. One person was airlifted while another was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The section of highway will be closed as Washington State Patrol investigate.

___________________________________________________

ORIGINAL

TOPPENISH, WA - A person is dead after a semi-truck versus vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on U.S. 97 just south of Toppenish.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash happened just before 5 in the morning on U.S. 97 milepost 60.8. This is near Larue Road.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.