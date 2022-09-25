Four people in the hospital after four car wreck

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol, four people are in the hospital after a four car wreck Sunday morning around 1 a.m.
According to the crash report, it happened on State Route 2 past Castle Rock.
The report said the first car was driving eastbound on SR2 near milepost 96 when they miscalculated a right turn and went over the center line. They hit a second car going westbound on SR 2 and it spun out and stopped in the eastbound lane.
A third car hit the second car and went into a ditch.
A fourth car then hit the second car in the eastbound lane.
The driver in the third car was injured and transported to the hospital and their passenger had to be airlifted. The driver and passenger in the fourth car were also injured and taken to the hospital.
We don't know their current state at this time.
This is a developing story we are working to report accurate and timely information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.