Four sent to hospital after car crash in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. – A car crash east of Toppenish sent four people to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital Saturday morning.
According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, the first car was heading southbound on Meyers Rd and Track Rd, while the second was headed westbound on Track Rd and Meyers Rd.
The first car did not yield and hit the other car.
Both adults in the second car and two of four people from the first car, including a 13-year-old, were taken to the hospital in Yakima.
