Four suspects face jail time after an assault in Kennewick this weekend

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police Department responded to an assault call on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. that took place on the corner of Vancouver Park off of W. 7th St. and S. Vancouver St.
When officers arrived, one male said multiple juveniles had assaulted him and struck him with a glass bottle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.
As police searched the area, they were able to locate two juveniles and two adults involved in the assault. The two juveniles were booked into a Juvenile Detention Center and the two adults were booked into Benton County Jail. All for of them were booked on felony assault charges.
