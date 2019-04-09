PASCO, WA - Pasco School District recently notified law enforcement of a report of alleged misconduct by a teacher at Edwin Markham Elementary School.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies tell us Rudy Hunter Hoglen is accused of inappropriately touching female students. He is now on administrative leave.

Edwin Markham Elementary parents with questions should contact Markham Elementary Principal Kim Mahaffey at (509) 543-6790. Those who believe they have information related to the investigation should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.