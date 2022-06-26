Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? Here's a full list of events happening around the Tri-Cities, Yakima, NE Oregon and more! Don't see your organization's event on this list? Send it to us!
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Pasco
Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Family Bike Ride! 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Riverview Park. All ages are welcomed to trek the distance of either 2 miles, 4 miles, 5.25 miles, or 7 miles. There will be refreshments and goodies at the finish line for all participants. Stick around until 10:00 am for the door prize drawings. Pre-registration is required to join.
Tri-City Dust Devils Postgame Fireworks! Come celebrate Independence Day at Gesa Stadium! Game starts at 7:05 p.m., fireworks immediately after.
Prosser
Red, White & Blues Festival! The 2nd annual festival highlights the area's blueberries, patriotism and blues music. The free event in Downtown Prosser runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Richland
Celebrate the Fourth of July at Hillspring Church's worship and picnic! Following 10:00 a.m. worship, there will be a picnic-style lunch and fun activities in the courtyard, including a water slide bounce house and yard games. The fountain pool will also be on for the young and young at heart to wade in and splash around. Lunch will be catered, so be sure to RSVP a head count.
Yakima
Catch live entertainment and a demo derby at State Fair Park! Carnival, beer garden and the King of the Valley Demolition Derby. Full schedule and tickets are available now.
