FRANKLIN COUNTY - Early in the morning of Jan. 10, Franklin County deputies were notified of a pet dog trapped in an icy pond after falling through. Deputies responded with the help of several volunteer firefighters from Franklin County Fire District 4 and Adams County Fire District 5.
The responders then had to develop a plan for extracting the large dog without entering the freezing water themselves. One volunteer firefighter traveled across an estimated 40 yards of ice in a small pond boat with a Leatherman tool. After initial hesitation towards the volunteer, the dog began to trust those who came to help and allowed the volunteer to hook its collar. They then pulled the dog to safety.
“First responders assisting from the shoreline were ecstatic to see the dog saved; fearful that time was running out,” said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “This positive outcome was possible because of valued volunteer first responders.”