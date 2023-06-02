FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- The Franklin County Assessor's Office has mailed its 2023 Change of Value notices for the 2024 tax year as of May 31.
Franklin County Assessor John Rosenau states in a press release that the last day to file an appeal if an owner disagrees with the new value is July 3. The new values are based on the sales of similar properties before January 1, 2023.
Sales and statistical data can be found online.
