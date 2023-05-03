PASCO, Wash. —

Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton says the County Commissioners may have taken wages unconstitutionally in 2016.

Beaton says the Municipal Research and Services Center (MRSC) found that Franklin County Commissioners voted to have their extra healthcare benefits paid out in cash in lieu of insurance on November 21, 2016.

The voting for the additional benefits to be cashed out came 13-days after the election on November 8, 2016.

Beaton says the voting happening after the election results are final is considered unconstitutional in Washington State.

“If a legislative authority who has control of the purse is going to increase their pay,” Beaton says. “They should not do it, they cannot do it, during their time.”

Article XI Section 8 of the Washington State Constitution says, “The salary of any county, city, town, or municipal officers shall not be increased except as provided in section 1 of Article XXX or diminished after his election, or during his term of office; nor shall the term of any such officer be extended beyond the period for which he is elected or appointed.”

Article XXX Section 1 says, “The compensation of all elective and appointive state, county, and municipal officers who do not fix their own compensation, including judges of courts of record and the justice courts may be increased during their terms of office to the end that such officers and judges shall each severally receive compensation for their services in accordance with the law in effect at the time the services are being rendered.”

Beaton says the does not believe the voting was done with ill intent and says it wasn’t done behind closed doors, so the wages will be determined as a loss instead of fraud.

“The legislative body has the authority to make these decisions and that’s what they vote on,” Beaton says. “That’s why it takes two out of three to spend the money on behalf of the people in Franklin County.”

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant says his team is going to investigate the findings by MSRC before a decision is made involving the commissioners.

Beaton says he doesn’t know what will come of the decision made by Sant, but expects the commissioners to pay back the extra salary they have gathered over the last four years.