FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-The Franklin County Auditor's Office is looking for residents interested in writing "for" and "against" statements for measures on the November 7 general election voters' pamphlet.
The Auditor’s Office is looking to appoint up to three committee members to write statements for Public Hospital District 1-Proposition 1 and Fire Protection District 3-Proposition 1.
The only requirement for appointment to a committee is being registered to vote in Franklin County.
Those interested in possible appointment to a committee should email their name and phone number to elections@franklincountywa.gov. The deadline for submitting a committee statement is August 10.
