PASCO, Wash.- Franklin PUD is reminding users to stay safe and use electricity wisely. Extreme heat can increase the amount of electricity needed to cool your home.
To lessen the impact high heat may have on your power bill and help safeguard equipment Franklin PUD has shared some energy-saving tips.
- Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature for you. Avoid setting your thermostat at a cooler setting than normal when first turning on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home faster and could result in excessive cooling.
- Avoid Using appliances during the hottest times of the day especially heat-generating appliances like your oven dryer and dishwasher.
- Use ceiling and oscillating fans to create a "wind Chill" effect The moving air will make the temperature in the room feel cooler.
- Close blinds and curtains during the hottest times of the day Closing blinds and curtains will reduce the heat radiation into your home through windows.
- Cook Smart Use your grill outside or a microwave to prepare meals, generating less heat inside
- Turn off lights and electronics When not in use turn off or unplug electronics that may use power
- Check Filters Check the filters on your air conditioner. A dirty air filter can reduce airflow and put added stress onto the air conditioning system.
- Replace or add weather stripping If you can see light coming into your windows or doors from the outside it could mean a replacement is needed.
Franklin PUD also states that you should have a plan. Extreme weather can cause outages in some cases. Have a plan in case power goes out and ensure the safety of yourself and others.
If an outage occurs please call Franklin PUD's outage reporting line at (509) 542 5300
