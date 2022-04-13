Franklin County Commission meeting ends in shouting match

PASCO, Wash. -
Franklin County Commission Officers had an argument during the commissioner's meeting yesterday.
Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant went before the commissioners and ecplained the situation between Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
County Auditor Matt Beaton is disputing a $5,400 bill for crashing his personal car into a Franklin County Coroner's Office vehicle as he was leaving the courthouse last September.
Beaton argues he should not be responsible for the bill since he is an elected official involved in an incident on county property.
Beaton says the bill is politically charged.
Beaton says he hit the coroner's car on his way to county business, but was shook up after the crash and headed home.
Beaton asked the county commissioners to make a final vote on the matter and be done with it.
Commission Chairman Clint Didier and Sant began arguing with each other in front of the commission about who is following the state constitution and the U.S Constitution.
Didier says, "Believe me, we're following it."
Didier and Commissioner Rocky Mullen were in agreement that it is in the county's best interest to pay the bill and move on.
Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Johnson argued that granting indemnity to Beaton would be setting a dangerous precedent for the county.
Johnson says, "It is extremely dangerous. It opens up the county for extreme liability on any salary employee that leaves the place of business."
Beaton said he would be willing to split the $5,400 bill 50/50 with the county.
After debating over the payment, the amendment to the motion to use the county's Equipment Rental and Revolving Fund failed.
The county voted two to one with Commissioner Brad Peck voting against the bill being paid using the General Fund.
