PASCO, WA - A Franklin County Correction Center inmate died of unknown causes.
23-year-old Jesus Alejandro Payan an inmate being held on charges of Assault 1st degree and Robbery 1st degree was found unresponsive in his single occupant cell around 10:30pm during routine security checks.
Correction deputies and onsite medical staff began life saving measures until an ambulance arrived and transported him to Lourdes Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating this incident.