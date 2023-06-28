FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Office held retirement and swearing-in ceremonies Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post, FCSO commemorated the "well-earned" retirement of Corrections Commander Steve Sultemeier.
Several positions were sworn in after Sultemeier's ceremony. A Facebook post says Captain Keilen Harmon is officially the new Corrections Commander.
Among the other positions sworn in are Patrol Sergeant Gordon Thomasson as the new Corrections Captain, and Deputy Scott Wright as the new Patrol Sergeant.
In Corrections, Spencer Wolfe is now a Corporal, and Estevan Salas is now a Sergeant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.