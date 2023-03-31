A Franklin County couple suspected of murder and wanted on suspicion of multiple counts of child sex abuse were arrested in Mexico on March 22 after an international manhunt according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A U.S. marshals investigation in the Eastern District of Washington developed information that placed the fugitive couple in Mexico according to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children (NCMEC).

Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, were added to the USMS 15 most wanted list in February and the USMS and the NCMEC helped in the recovery of the missing children.

"We are so thankful that all five missing children have been rescued safely," said John Bischoff, who oversees the Missing Children Division at NCMFC.

Medina and Casian-Garcia remain in custody in Mexico pending extradition proceedings. The children have been returned to the U.S. and placed into protective custody according to the NCMEC.