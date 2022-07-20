FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
Two people arrested after home owner realized they were in their home. The homeowner called 911 and when Deputies arrived they found two men inside the house. Both men have been booked into Franklin County Jail for burglary.
When they were arrested both people had stolen property on them and one of them was armed with a loaded pistol. This occurred on Baart Road in the Basin City area.
It is unknown if the suspects were involved in other burglaries and thefts that have recently occurred in that area.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office asks that if you have any information that would assist in the investigation to call 509-545-3501 or the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333
