FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County.
In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
According to the post, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. at a house located right off Glade Rd, just north of Alder Rd.
FCSO is asking for anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
