FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- The Franklin County Fire Department upgraded it's tool kit by getting new Jaws of Life. The Jaws of Life is a tool used by firefighters to pry open cars when they are trying to rescue someone from an accident. The new Jaws of Life they received are battery powered and cordless unlike the previous gasoline powered ones.

"It allows us to move away from our equipment and hit multiple cars or different sides without having to stretch hoses across people or around people," said Aaron Johnson who is a firefighter and EMT.

The other benefit of the new Jaws of Life is that they are stronger than it's dated version. According to Johnson this tool has two times the power of the old ones and is just what they need when dealing with newer vehicles.

"These allow us to access cars better and cut through the newer technology," said Johnson.