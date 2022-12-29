FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam.
In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization.
FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to not purchase anything.
According to a social media post FCFD #3 does not sell anything with its logo on it and does not authorize or approve of any off-duty clothing that may be sold.
