FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-

Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam.

In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization.

FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to not purchase anything.

According to a social media post FCFD #3 does not sell anything with its logo on it and does not authorize or approve of any off-duty clothing that may be sold.