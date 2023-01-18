PASCO, Wash. — The numbers are in; in 2022, Franklin County Fire District 3 (FCFD3) responded to 804 calls, a record number up 49% since 2018. The district attributes the increase to the area’s population growing and aging.
Franklin County voters last approved a fire levy lid lift in 2018, according to the press release from FCFD3. That year, the district responded to 540 calls. Now, calls come in concurrently about 30% of the time, reportedly leading to higher response times and a need for more staff. High call volumes, low staffing levels and inflated medical equipment costs are contributing to the district’s revenue, which is reportedly unable to keep up with demand and costs.
“We work to save taxpayers money by asking volunteers to respond to calls, applying for grants and partnering with neighboring fire agencies to share costs,” said Chief Mike Harris. “These measures, however, are not enough to fund the fire district’s daily operations anymore.”
FCFD3 is asking Franklin County voters to raise the fire levy for $1.04 to $1.34 per $1,000 in 2023, based on these figures.
“We believe it is critical for our community to understand how we are funded and how we use your tax dollars to provide quality emergency services,” said Harris. “We report to you, and we look forward to having this important conversation.”
