Franklin County getting a new boat as part of the $554,000 boating program grant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program was recently awarded a federal grant worth $554,000 to improve the patrolling on Washington waterways.
Franklin County will be awarded almost $40,000 for the Marine Law Enforcement Patrol Vessel Replacement Grant Program.
The Boating Program offers funding for multiple agencies to help improve the patrol vessels and their replacement in efforts to support state parks and the United States Coast Guard's mission safe recreational boating.
The key part of the mission is the marine law enforcement. Each agaeny is required to mach about 25% of the vessel's replacement. The total contribution is nearly $150,000.
Vessels funded through the program are useful for about 30-40 years.
Marine law enforcement units help educate boaters and have safety stops to make sure all rules are being followed.
Every county is different in the set of rules and regulations set, this grant can help agencies patrol the waterways.
For all five of the funded communities, the boating safety impacts will last for decades.
In addition to funding the patrol vessels, the Washington State Parks Boating Program oversees the training and accreditation of marine law enforcement agencies annually, hosting training programs and conferences throughout the year.
