Franklin County grant to support businesses impacted by COVID-19

TRI-CITIES, WA – The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners have announced a new CARES Act funded grant program to provide $600,000 in financial support to Franklin County businesses in crisis due to government mandated COVID-19 closures.
Franklin County has partnered with the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce (TCRCC) to administer the Rapid Response Business Grant Program.
Lori Mattson, President and CEO of TCRCC, said that “the Rapid Response Business Grant will help businesses in crisis, build the local economy, and improve the overall business climate in Franklin County.”
While grant funds will be unable to mitigate all the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hoped that these funds may provide some measure of support as businesses operate under difficult circumstances.
Eligibility requirements and application materials can be found on the TCRCC website.
The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst, convener and champion for community and business prosperity. For further details about the Regional Chamber, visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com or call 509-736-0510.