PASCO, Wash. - The Franklin County Historical Society Museum celebrated the opening of a new building in Pasco with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
The new building will allow the museum to expand its exhibits and educational programs, providing visitors with a deeper understanding of the history of Franklin County.
Representative Dan Newhouse, who attended the ceremony, spoke about the importance of learning about the history of our communities.
"It's important to teach young people and newcomers to the area about our past and our history here," he said. "This helps them recognize why things are the way they are and understand the hard work that went into building our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.