FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Early on the morning of December 19 crews with Franklin County Fire District 3 responded to a house fire.
An occupant of the home woke up to the smell of smoke and the family was able to evacuate the home safely.
According to FCFD 3 the home only had one working smoke detector.
There were no injuries reported in the fire and FCFD 3 is using the fire as an opportunity to remind residents of the importance of working smoke detectors.
"We recommend that every bedroom have a working and tested smoke detector and at least one on every level of the home," FCFD posted on social media.
Residents with any questions about smoke detectors or who need one are encouraged to contact FCFD 3 at 509-547-9306.
