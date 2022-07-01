PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on July 1, according to Commander Monty Huber. The man was found unresponsive during routine checks.
Deputies attempted CPR immediately while they waited for Pasco Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was declared dead by the paramedics.
No foul play is suspected in his death, but an investigation has been ordered since he died in the facility. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit will be investigating.
The family has requested that no further information is released. Those with family and friends currently in jail should reach out immediately if they have concerns about an inmate’s wellbeing, changes in their behavior or a need for additional resources.
