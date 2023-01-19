OLYMPIA, Wash.-
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and infrastructure improvements to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state.
“CERB projects represent an important partnership between the state and local communities resulting in enhanced economic vitality," said CERB Chair Michael Echanove.
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
$5 million loan to the City of Pasco for construction and replacement of the city’s Process Water Reuse Facility, which will include a screening and grit removal headworks, two anaerobic digesters, a renewable natural gas system, and a biological nitrogen removal system.
The county’s Committed Private Partner, Darigold, Inc., is investing $500 million in the project, which is expected to create an estimated 198 jobs. CERB funds are matched by $130 million in local resources.
KITTITAS COUNTY:
$25,000 grant to the Ellensburg Business Development Authority (dba CenterFuse) for a feasibility study to identify and assess artist production and performance space needs and availability. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.
King and Whitman Counties will also be receiving CERB funds.
"The Board is pleased to collaborate with each of these communities by investing in their economic future,” said Echanove.
