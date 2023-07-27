FRANKLIN COUNTY, Franklin County Sheriff, Jim Raymond, has reached an agreement with County Commissioners to restore Purchasing Card Privileges.
In February 2023, Sheriff Raymond traveled for a state Criminal Justice Training hearing in the Seattle area.
During this trip, he used the office purchasing card for two dinners. He exceeded the $36 per dinner budget by $21.
A dispute began between the sheriff and County commissioners, the dispute resulted in a records request for 59,000 emails.
Sheriff Raymond also filed a Notice of Claim for $24,999 against the county.
According to Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez, An agreement has been reached to restore Purchasing Card privileges, Sheriff Raymond has also agreed to follow The County Travel Policy.
“I’ve worked hard with the Sheriff and Commissioners to get to this point, and this should close the matter,” said Gonzalez.
According to Gonzalez, the county is currently working to update Franklin County's purchasing card policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.